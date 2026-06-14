FIFA World Cup 2026: What Brazil vs Morocco draw means for Nigeria's Super Eagles

Odumodu Blvck reacts to Brazil and Morocco draw, says Nigeria can win the World Cup

Odumodu Blvck reacts to Brazil and Morocco draw, says Nigeria can win the World Cup

Odumodu Blvck has sparked debate after linking Brazil’s draw with Morocco to Nigeria’s own chances at the World Cup.

Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has stirred conversation after weighing in on Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The afro-fusion star drew a bold comparison between the result and Nigeria’s own meeting with Morocco at AFCON 2025, using the outcome to suggest that the Super Eagles may have been closer to World Cup-level quality than many believed.

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“NIGERIA DRAW WITH MOROCCO FOR MOROCCO HOME. MOROCCO DRAW WITH BRAZIL. THIS ONLY MEANS ONE THING - .NIGERIA WOULD HAVE HAD A CHANCE TO WIN THE WORLD CUP,” he wrote on social media.

The post quickly caught fire among Nigerian fans, many of whom treated it as a mix of football banter and national self-belief.

Nigerian hip hop sensation Odumodublvck says Nigeria can win the world cup | Credit: Instagram

Some users pointed to Nigeria’s attacking talent and argued that the Super Eagles had missed a real opportunity to build something special, especially with stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in the mix.

Others took the joke even further, turning it into a chain of results that, in classic fan logic, somehow placed Nigeria among the game’s elite.

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NIGERIA DRAW WITH MOROCCO FOR MOROCCO HOME



MOROCCO DRAW WITH BRAZIL



THIS ONLY MEANS ONE THING



NIGERIA WOULD HAVE HAD A CHANCE TO WIN THE WORLD CUP. — INDUSTRY MACHINE ⚙️ (@Odumodublvck_) June 14, 2026

Fans join the debate

The comment section reflected the familiar split between optimism and frustration that often follows Nigerian football conversations.

One fan argued that with Osimhen and Lookman involved, Nigeria could have done serious damage against major opposition, while another joked that if Nigeria drew Morocco, and Morocco drew Brazil, then Nigeria would naturally be able to draw Brazil too.

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The thread also became a showcase for the kind of playful mathematical football logic that often takes over social media after big international results.

One supporter wrote, “Since Brazil drew with Croatia in 2022, Nigeria would draw with Croatia. Since Croatia beat Argentina, Nigeria beats Argentina,” before joking that Nigeria were now “the unofficial World Champions.”

A dejected Super Eagles squad || Image credit: Imago

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It was a reminder that when Nigerians start talking football online, the confidence often arrives before the evidence.

The other side

Not everyone was in the mood for celebration, though. Some dissenting voices pushed back on the optimism, arguing that Nigeria’s real issue is not hypothetical World Cup math but the simple fact that the team often fails to qualify at all.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

That blunt response brought the conversation back to reality, reminding fans that belief is useful, but progress on the pitch matters more.

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Still, the reaction showed how a result like Brazil against Morocco can ripple far beyond the teams involved.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

For Nigerian fans, it became another chance to revisit what might have been, while also celebrating the depth of talent they believe the Super Eagles possess.