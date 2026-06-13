Garba Lawal reveals what Morocco must do to shock Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Former Super Eagles star believed Morocco can upset Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal has backed Morocco to spring a major surprise against Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the Atlas Lions have what it takes to trouble the South American giants if they can rediscover the spirit that carried them to a historic semi-final appearance in Qatar.

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Morocco stunned the football world at the 2022 World Cup by becoming the first African nation to reach the last four of the tournament. Along the way, they defeated top-ranked opponents including Belgium, Spain and Portugal before eventually falling to France.

Now, with a potential showdown against five-time world champions Brazil on the horizon, expectations are once again high for the Atlas Lions.

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Lawal wants Morocco to beat Brazil

Speaking to Footy-Africa, Lawal emphasised that Morocco's chances against Brazil will depend largely on their mentality rather than reputation.

“Morocco in 2022 was fantastic. There are high expectations for them. People expect them to go far again, but it’s not going to be easy,” Lawal said.

He added, “Everybody knows Brazil in football. I believe it’s all about self-confidence, inner conviction and determination. If they can bring that, they can surprise the world.”

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The former Nigerian international, who featured at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, knows a thing or two about giant-killing acts. He famously scored in Nigeria's memorable 3-2 victory over Spain at the 1998 World Cup and believes football remains unpredictable regardless of rankings or pedigree.