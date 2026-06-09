Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde: Africa's Most Fascinating World Cup Stories

Nigeria not being at the 2026 World Cup still feels strange. The Super Eagles spent much of the qualification campaign looking capable of reaching North America, only to fall short in the closing stages.

While teams such as Cape Verde and DR Congo secured their places at the tournament, Nigeria was left watching from home.

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For fans of African football, it's a genuine loss. But the tournament is not short of stories.

Forty-eight teams. Three host nations. Ten African representatives — a record. Morocco and Senegal carry the weight of expectations. But beyond the favourites, there are quieter narratives worth watching. Some of them could turn into the kind of moments that define a World Cup.

Here are three African teams that make this tournament fascinating.

1. Morocco: From Semi-Finals to Something More

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Morocco's run in Qatar was no fluke. Their success was built on one of the tournament's most disciplined defensive performances, with opponents repeatedly struggling to find a way through. That defensive structure is still there. But now they appear to have greater depth in attack as well. Brahim Diaz arrived after Morocco's deep World Cup run and has added another dimension to the squad. Players such as Chemsdine Talbi and Ayoub El Kaabi have also strengthened Morocco's options in the final third. The Atlas Lions came through qualification in convincing fashion, combining defensive stability with consistent attacking production. The group is demanding: Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. There are no straightforward matches at a World Cup, even for the strongest teams. But Morocco already knows how to frustrate elite opponents and remain competitive deep into tournaments. The question is no longer whether they can compete at this level. It is whether they can take the final step and turn another deep run into something even bigger

2. Ivory Coast: The Most Entertaining Unknown

Ivory Coast have evolved significantly under Emerse Faé, whose leadership has helped establish a new identity for the national team. The progress has not always attracted headlines, but the team looks increasingly comfortable balancing defensive organisation with quick, direct attacks. Simon Adingra remains one of their most dangerous players in transition, while Amad Diallo brings creativity and unpredictability in possession. Alongside established names, a younger generation is beginning to emerge, giving the squad additional energy and depth. Ivory Coast landed in a manageable group featuring Belgium, Iran and New Zealand. Progressing to the knockout stage is well within reach. And once the tournament moves into single-elimination football, unpredictability can become a powerful weapon. That is what makes Ivory Coast so intriguing. They remain one of the hardest teams to read heading into the competition. On their day, they look capable of causing problems for almost anyone.

3. Cape Verde: The Debutant With Nothing to Lose

Cape Verde has a population of roughly 600,000 people spread across a chain of volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean. They are among the smallest nations ever to reach a World Cup, and their qualification campaign stands as one of the most impressive stories in African football. Their football is not built around possession or flair. Instead, Cape Verde relies on defensive discipline, quick transitions and a willingness to compete for every ball. Throughout qualifying, they repeatedly showed an ability to challenge more heavily favoured opponents. The group is brutal: Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Advancing would be a major achievement. But World Cups have a habit of producing unlikely moments. Every tournament seems to create at least one result that nobody saw coming. Cape Verde will be chasing that opportunity. For anyone following African football, their matches are worth watching — not because success is expected, but because the possibility of an upset is always there. And sometimes, that possibility is enough to make a team one of the stories of the tournament.

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Why Dexsport Makes Following These Teams Simpler

Watching African teams at a World Cup is one thing. Placing thoughtful bets on them — without friction — is another. Dexsport is built for users who want speed and privacy. No account creation. No passport uploads. You connect a wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or any WalletConnect option) and the platform is ready.

Funds remain in your wallet until settlement. Withdrawals on networks like BNB Chain, Polygon, or TRC20 take minutes, not days.

Markets on top matches run deep — 100 to 200 options, including corners, cards, player props, and specific time intervals . A cash‑out feature works on most in‑play markets. Weekly cashback returns up to 15% of net losses with no wagering requirements — relatively uncommon in this segment.

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In a previous analysis, we explored how Dexsport handles major tournaments. The short version: it removes the barriers that make traditional sportsbooks frustrating during peak traffic.

No KYC. Wallet-based access. A different way to follow the tournament.

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