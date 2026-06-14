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2026 FIFA World Cup: Morocco denied opening victory as Vinicius rescues Brazil

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 01:10 - 14 June 2026
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Morocco and Brazil served up one of the early highlights of the 2026 World Cup, playing out a pulsating 1-1 draw in New Jersey on Saturday night.
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Morocco come close to defeating Brazil in World Cup opener

The Atlas Lions, ranked seventh in the world and fully deserving of their status as one of the tournament's genuine contenders, made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 21st minute.

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A quick transition from defence into attack finished with Brahim Díaz sending Ismael Saibari through on goal, and the PSV striker produced an exquisite chip over the onrushing Alisson to give Morocco the lead.

Their advantage was short-lived, as Brazil leveled proceedings at the half-hour mark.

Vinícius Júnior cut inside from the left and sent a powerful shot into the far corner. Lucas Paqueta almost put the Brazilians in front on the stroke of halftime with an acrobatic effort in the box that was denied by the excellent Yassine Bounou.

Ancelotti made a double substitution ahead of the restart, introducing Danilo and Fabinho for Casemiro and Roger Ibanez.

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Even though Brazil looked more balanced, both teams struggled to create any notable chances in a low-intensity second period.

Morocco looked for a late winner, coming closer to stealing the points, but Alisson kept out El Aynaoui's late long-range drive.

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