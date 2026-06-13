2026 FIFA World Cup: Benchmark for Africa — Vinicius hails Morocco ahead of Group C
Brazil national team forward Vinícius Júnior has praised Morocco as the benchmark for African football, expressing immense respect for their world-class talent and evolution ahead of their matchup.
What Vinicius said
The 25-year-old Real Madrid talisman, who entered the tournament on the back of scoring 16 goals and registering 5 assists domestically in LALIGA last season, lauded the strides taken by the North African nation since their historic campaign in Qatar.
"Morocco has become a benchmark for many countries across Africa and beyond. Congratulations to them for everything they’ve achieved. They have incredibly talented guys with outstanding technical quality," the winger noted as the five-time world champions prepare to face the Atlas Lions.
The Group C match between Brazil and Morocco is scheduled to kick off today, Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 PM CAT at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, operating as an early decider given that both heavyweights represent the strongest teams in a pool featuring outsiders Haiti and Scotland.
Atlas Lions in historic tie
Morocco enter the stadium with confidence, carrying the pedigree of having become the first-ever African nation to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final following their historic fourth-place run at Qatar 2022.
Backed by world-class right-back Achraf Hakimi and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the Atlas Lions will seek to replicate their famous 2-1 friendly victory achieved over the Seleção in Tangier back in March 2023.
With Ancelotti leaning heavily on Vinícius Júnior alongside Barcelona winger Raphinha, this opening match is expected to determine the Group C qualification pathway.