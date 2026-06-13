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2026 FIFA World Cup: Benchmark for Africa — Vinicius hails Morocco ahead of Group C

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:54 - 13 June 2026
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Vinicius hinted that Brazil intend to approach the Group C mega clash against Morocco with caution.
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Brazil national team forward Vinícius Júnior has praised Morocco as the benchmark for African football, expressing immense respect for their world-class talent and evolution ahead of their matchup. 

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What Vinicius said

The 25-year-old Real Madrid talisman, who entered the tournament on the back of scoring 16 goals and registering 5 assists domestically in LALIGA last season, lauded the strides taken by the North African nation since their historic campaign in Qatar. 

"Morocco has become a benchmark for many countries across Africa and beyond. Congratulations to them for everything they’ve achieved. They have incredibly talented guys with outstanding technical quality," the winger noted as the five-time world champions prepare to face the Atlas Lions. 

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The Group C match between Brazil and Morocco is scheduled to kick off today, Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 PM CAT at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, operating as an early decider given that both heavyweights represent the strongest teams in a pool featuring outsiders Haiti and Scotland. 

Vinicius Junior is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup
Vinicius Junior is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Atlas Lions in historic tie

Morocco enter the stadium with confidence, carrying the pedigree of having become the first-ever African nation to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final following their historic fourth-place run at Qatar 2022. 

Backed by world-class right-back Achraf Hakimi and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the Atlas Lions will seek to replicate their famous 2-1 friendly victory achieved over the Seleção in Tangier back in March 2023. 

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With Ancelotti leaning heavily on Vinícius Júnior alongside Barcelona winger Raphinha, this opening match is expected to determine the Group C qualification pathway. 

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