Ex-FIFA president Blatter slams Infantino amidst reports of sale of FIFA World Cup stakes

Sepp Blatter served as the eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015 / AFP

Sepp Blatter served as the eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015 / AFP

The war between current and former FIFA presidents continues to gain momentum

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has launched another attack on Gianni Infantino after reports emerged that football's governing body is considering selling a stake in the commercial rights of the FIFA World Cup to private investors.

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According to reports from The Times and The Telegraph, FIFA is exploring the creation of a new company that would control the commercial rights to the men's World Cup, Women's World Cup and Club World Cup.

Between 20 and 30 per cent of the new company's shares would reportedly be sold to private-sector investors in a deal valued at around €17.3 billion.

The proposal has sparked widespread debate across world football, with critics warning that commercial interests could begin to outweigh the sporting values that have traditionally defined the game.

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Blatter accuses Infantino of putting football at risk

Blatter, who previously served as FIFA president, strongly criticised the reported plans and questioned Infantino's leadership.

Writing on his X account, the Swiss football administrator claimed the proposal threatened the future of the sport.

The close relationship between the FIFA President and the US President has reached a financial dimension that is deeply damaging football. No one has the right to sell our game. #GianniInfantino #DonaldTrump #FIFA #UEFA #USA #Sellout — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) July 28, 2026

"The close relationship between the president of FIFA and the president of the United States has reached a financial dimension that causes serious harm to football. No one has the right to sell our sport," Blatter wrote.

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His comments also referenced reports linking the proposed investment structure to figures close to United States President Donald Trump, adding another layer of controversy to the project.

UEFA joins growing opposition

Blatter's criticism comes as resistance to the proposal continues to gather momentum across European football.

UEFA has already voiced its opposition, insisting that "the spirit of football and its governance are not assets for sale."

Many football officials fear that introducing private shareholders could place greater emphasis on financial returns, potentially leading to more frequent World Cups, further tournament expansion and host nation selections driven primarily by commercial considerations.

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The reports also suggest Infantino could take charge of the new commercial entity once his current FIFA presidency comes to an end, prompting concerns over a possible conflict of interest.