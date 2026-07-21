'The tournament lost its credibility' – Disgraced ex-FIFA president Blatter laments World Cup controversies

Sepp Blatter served as the eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015 / AFP

Sepp Blatter served as the eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015 / AFP

The former FIFA president has joined the voices asking for Gianni Infantino to resign from his post

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has launched a fresh attack on his successor, Gianni Infantino, claiming the 2026 World Cup "lost its credibility" because of political interference and controversial decisions.

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The Swiss official, whose own tenure at FIFA was marred by corruption allegations, urged football's stakeholders to remove Infantino from office and restore the game's integrity.

Blatter blames politics for overshadowing the World Cup

Reflecting on Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, Blatter said the tournament ultimately crowned the right champions but insisted events off the pitch had overshadowed the football.

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His criticism centred on Infantino's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose intervention reportedly led FIFA to suspend Folarin Balogun's one-match ban after the American striker's red card against Bosnia.

The unprecedented decision allowed Balogun to feature in the United States' Round of 16 defeat to Belgium, prompting widespread criticism.

"The longest World Cup has come to an end – with the right champions," Blatter wrote on social media. "But on the way to the final whistle, the tournament had lost its credibility. Politics must not be allowed to overshadow the game." He concluded by calling on fans, players and national associations to reclaim football "under new leadership."

Pressure grows on Infantino

Blatter's comments came amid growing criticism of Infantino's leadership from influential figures across the football world.

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LaLiga president Javier Tebas recently described the Balogun controversy as "an extremely serious matter" and argued that FIFA was fortunate Belgium eliminated the United States before the issue escalated further.

Tebas also accused FIFA of "destroying the football industry" through the continued expansion of international competitions at the expense of domestic leagues and insisted Infantino's "time is up."

Meanwhile, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin reportedly skipped the World Cup final following disagreements with FIFA over disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics and match operations.