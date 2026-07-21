'They are destroying football' – LaLiga president calls for Infantino resignation after controversial World Cup

There have been calls for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign after the controversies in the 2026 World Cup

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has intensified his criticism of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, insisting the football chief should step down after a controversial 2026 World Cup.

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The outspoken administrator accused FIFA of prioritising international tournaments at the expense of domestic football and warned that the governing body's direction is harming the sport.

Tebas says Infantino's time is up

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tebas declared that Infantino should resign, saying, "In my opinion, yes, I think his time is up."

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Although the FIFA president has confirmed he will seek a fourth term in elections scheduled for March 2027 in Morocco, Tebas argued that the current system makes it almost impossible for anyone to challenge him.

He claimed there is widespread dissatisfaction with Infantino's leadership but insisted few people are willing to oppose him publicly.

Tebas also criticised FIFA's handling of disciplinary matters during the World Cup, pointing to the postponement of United States striker Folarin Balogun's suspension following reported intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump.

He described the decision as "an extremely serious matter", adding that FIFA avoided a much bigger controversy only because Belgium eliminated the United States in the Round of 16.

World Cup expansion 'destroying football'

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Tebas also renewed his opposition to FIFA's plans to continue expanding the World Cup, including proposals for a 64-team tournament in 2030.

He argued that increasing the number of participating nations would further congest the football calendar and damage domestic competitions, which he believes are the foundation of the global game. "Increasing the number of national teams makes no sense," Tebas said. "They're destroying the football industry."

His comments came amid wider tensions between FIFA and European football authorities, with reports that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin skipped the 2026 World Cup final because of disagreements over disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics and match operations.