Super Eagles star on the verge of exciting Bundesliga switch

The AFCON 2025 star is set for a move to join a Bundesliga powerhouse

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika is closing in on a move to the Bundesliga, with Eintracht Frankfurt stepping up negotiations to sign the Club Brugge star.

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The German club remains in talks with the Belgian champions as both sides work towards an agreement that could see the Nigerian take the next step in his career.

Frankfurt step up pursuit of Onyedika

Eintracht Frankfurt have intensified discussions with Club Brugge after submitting an opening bid for Onyedika last week.

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Although the initial offer fell short of Brugge's valuation, negotiations are progressing positively, with the Belgian side holding firm on their €10 million asking price. Frankfurt's interest is not new, having tracked the 25-year-old for several transfer windows.

The Bundesliga outfit also reassured the player and his representatives last summer that they would return with another attempt to sign him, and they have now made good on that promise.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing in a positive atmosphere, with an agreement believed to be within reach in the coming days.

Club Brugge ready to cash in

Onyedika has been one of Club Brugge's standout performers since arriving in Belgium in 2022, making 183 appearances and playing a key role in the club's recent success.

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During his time at the Jan Breydel Stadium, he helped Brugge win two Belgian league titles, the Belgian Cup and the Belgian Super Cup, establishing himself as one of the team's most influential midfielders.