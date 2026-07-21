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‘Biggest club in London’ – New Chelsea boy Rogers aims sly dig at Arsenal after snubbing Gunners’ interest

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:47 - 21 July 2026
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Morgan Rogers for England || Imago
Morgan Rogers for England || Imago
Chelsea's latest signing Morgan Rogers excited Stamford Bridge faithfuls with his recent comments
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Morgan Rogers has wasted little time endearing himself to Chelsea supporters after declaring the Blues are "the biggest club in London" following his move from Aston Villa.

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The England international's comments are likely to be interpreted as a subtle swipe at Arsenal, who had also been linked with the highly rated forward before he opted for Stamford Bridge.

Rogers hails Chelsea after completing switch

Chelsea confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old attacker on a long-term contract running until 2033, with Rogers set to join Xabi Alonso's squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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Speaking after completing the move, the England international made his admiration for the Blues clear. "I'm so excited," Rogers said. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid."

He also revealed that Chelsea's long-term vision under their new manager played a major role in his decision. "I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

Chelsea land one of England's brightest attacking stars

Rogers arrives at Stamford Bridge after emerging as one of the Premier League's standout young forwards during his time at Aston Villa.

He contributed to 40 goals in 85 league appearances, helping Villa secure a top-four finish before playing a key role in their UEFA Europa League triumph last season. His impressive club form also earned him a regular place in the England squad after making his senior debut in November 2024.

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The forward has since collected 22 international caps and represented the Three Lions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding further weight to Chelsea's attacking options ahead of the new campaign. His arrival is another statement signing as the Blues continue building for the future under Alonso.

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