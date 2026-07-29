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WAFCON 2026: Former Super Eagles star expresses shock over Super Falcons' loss to Malawi

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:06 - 29 July 2026
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Super Falcons defender in action against Malawi. Image: Justina (X)
Super Falcons defender in action against Malawi. Image: Justina (X)
Former Super Eagles defender has expressed shock after the Super Falcons' surprise 3-2 defeat to WAFCON debutants Malawi in their opening Group C match.
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Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has expressed his disbelief following the Super Falcons' shocking 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The reigning African champions were stunned by the tournament debutants on Tuesday night in Rabat.

Udeze left surprised by result

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Reacting to the outcome, Udeze admitted he never imagined the Super Falcons would lose to a side making its first appearance at the continental tournament.

The former Nigeria international described the result as a huge surprise, especially considering the Super Falcons' rich history and dominance in African women's football.

He said, "I was really surprised by the result. Nobody expected Nigeria to lose to Malawi, especially a team playing in the competition for the first time."

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Malawi make history

Malawi produced a fearless display to secure a famous 3-2 victory over the defending champions.

The Scorchers were inspired by Temwa Chawinga, who scored twice, while captain Tabitha Chawinga also found the net to seal a memorable win.

Nigeria's goals came from captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who converted a penalty, and substitute Uchenna Kanu, but the Super Falcons were unable to avoid defeat.

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The result leaves coach Justine Madugu and his players under pressure ahead of their remaining Group C fixtures.

The Super Falcons must now secure positive results against Zambia and Egypt to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage and keeping alive their hopes of defending the WAFCON title.

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