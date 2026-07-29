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'He is really determined' – Alonso praises 'hungry' Chelsea star

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:46 - 29 July 2026
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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has praised Joao Pedro's determination after the Brazilian scored a nine-minute hat-trick in a pre-season win.
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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has hailed Joao Pedro's determination after the Brazilian striker produced a sensational second-half hat-trick in the Blues' 6-4 pre-season victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

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Pedro, who was left out of Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup, responded emphatically by scoring three goals in just nine minutes after coming off the bench in Tuesday's friendly.

Alonso delighted with Pedro's mentality

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The Chelsea boss said the 24-year-old has returned to pre-season highly motivated following the disappointment of missing out on international duty.

"He's very hungry, Joao is really, really determined to have a great season," Alonso said.

The Spaniard praised the striker's outstanding debut campaign at Stamford Bridge but insisted there is still room for improvement.

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He added, "After a great last year where he scored many goals, I think that he wants to keep scoring more and more. But we need to help him, as on his own it's not possible."

Alonso stressed that Chelsea's attacking success must come from the entire team rather than relying solely on their centre-forward.

He added, "He will have the players around him, and they need to have this hunger to score as well. It's not just about the striker, but every time that we win and our striker scores, I am happy."

The Brazilian enjoyed an outstanding first campaign at Chelsea after arriving from Brighton, scoring 20 goals in all competitions and winning the club's Supporters' Player of the Season award.

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Chelsea will continue their pre-season schedule with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney before travelling to Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign continue.

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