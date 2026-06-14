FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Brazil struggled against Morocco

Bruno Guimaraes has admitted Brazil were sloppy in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Morocco, warning that the Selecao must improve quickly.

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has admitted the Selecao’s World Cup opener against Morocco exposed too many flaws, as the five-time champions struggled to find control in a difficult start to the tournament.

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The Newcastle midfielder said Brazil’s passing errors and loose positioning left them vulnerable to Morocco’s counter-attacks, forcing the team into a match they never fully settled into.

“We made a lot of passing errors, which made our start to the match very difficult,” Guimaraes told FIFA. “We ended up suffering a lot of counter-attacks.”

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That honesty will sound familiar to Brazil fans who expected a sharper opening from a team built to control games.

Instead, Morocco’s energy and structure repeatedly disrupted Brazil’s rhythm, and Guimaraes’ midfield partnership with Casemiro was unable to impose itself for long stretches.

It was a warning sign rather than a disaster, but one Brazil cannot ignore if they want to build momentum in the tournament.

A thrilling draw. 🤩#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2026

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Morocco’s midfield edge

Much of Brazil’s frustration came from the way Morocco controlled key midfield moments.

Ayyoub Bouaddi was especially impressive for the Atlas Lions, bringing calm, intensity and ball-winning that made it difficult for Brazil to play through the middle.

His influence helped Morocco stay compact without surrendering their threat in transition.

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For Brazil, that created a bigger problem than just one difficult game. When a side like Morocco can shut down the central lanes and spring forward with confidence, it puts pressure on the entire structure behind the ball. Guimaraes’ comments suggest Brazil were aware of the issue in real time, but unable to solve it quickly enough.

Pressure on Brazil

The early pressure of a World Cup opener clearly weighed on Brazil, and Guimaraes was honest about that too.

He accepted that the team improved after the goal, but the overall performance left too much to fix. That matters because Brazil are not expected to simply grow into tournaments, they are expected to set the tone from the first whistle.

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“The way we play, we can’t give away so much space like we did. I think the pressure of a debut is always difficult, it’s never easy. After the goal, we improved, but the reflection of today is that we need to improve,” he added.

There is still time to recover, but the margin for error is already smaller than Brazil would have wanted.

A difficult opener can shape both confidence and perception, especially when the performance raises familiar questions about midfield control and defensive spacing. Guimaraes has now made the diagnosis public, and the response will define what comes next.

Bigger picture

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This was not just a complaint about one bad night. It was a clear admission that Brazil’s standards were not met, and that Morocco exposed the weaknesses well enough to make the lesson impossible to ignore.

For the Selecao, the next match becomes a chance to show that the opener was a warning, not a pattern.

For Morocco, meanwhile, the result and performance will only strengthen belief in their ability to trouble elite opposition. \

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