2026 FIFA World Cup Day 3 recap: Morocco outclass Brazil as Qatar make World Cup history

Brazil started their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco while Qatar made history

Brazil started their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco while Qatar made history

Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Brazil take on Morocco, while Qatar held their own against Switzerland in one of the four matches that took place.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continued with four games on day 3 in Canada and the United States of America. The action kicked off with Qatar’s clash against Switzerland before Brazil took on Morocco in the first marquee game of the tournament.

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Following that game, Scotland took on Haiti before Turkey and Australia wrapped up the day’s action. Here is Pulse Sport’s recap of all the Day 3 action.

Morocco show quality against a poor Brazilian side

When the draw was made, one of the games everyone was looking forward to watching was Brazil’s clash against Morocco.

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Both teams are among the most technical sides in the tournament, and it showed in the game as they played to a 1-1 draw at MetLife Stadium.

However, it was Morocco’s quality that showed more, as they outclassed Brazil with their fluid passing and movement.

Brazil, the most successful nation in the competition with five trophies, found it difficult to match the Atlas Lions’ pace and technical football.

The Seleção were second best for most of the first half, with Morocco taking the lead through Ismael Sabari, who lifted the ball past an on-rushing Alisson Becker following a delightful through ball from Brahim Diaz.

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However, despite their dominance in the early stages, Morocco’s lead did not last long, as Vinícius Jr's individual brilliance restored parity for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the 32nd minute.

Vinícius Jr marks his 50th cap for Brazil in style 🤯🇧🇷



An early contender for Goal of the Tournament 🤩🌟



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/fJdGUFztTo — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 13, 2026

The Real Madrid star’s strike ensured Brazil started their campaign with a point, but the performance will definitely not strike fear into the hearts of their rivals.

As for Morocco, the African champions showed that they have what it takes to beat their 2022 feat, having made the semi-final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

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Qatar make World Cup History

Before Brazil’s anticipated clash against Morocco, Switzerland and Qatar opened the day’s action with a clash at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

This was supposed to be a routine win for the Swiss, but they were pegged back by Julen Lopetegui’s men. Murat Yakin’s men did start well, as Breel Embolo’s penalty gave them the lead in the 17th minute.

That was supposed to set the tone for a comfortable victory, but the Swiss could not make their dominance count, despite having ten shots on target and 70% of the possession.

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Their profligacy would eventually catch up with them as Qatar equalised in the fourth minute of added time through Miro Muheim’s own goal.

Muheim’s own goal ensured Qatar left with a point, their first in World Cup history, having lost all three games when they hosted it in 2022.

While one could argue that the Qataris did not deserve the point, it could also be argued that it was what Switzerland deserved for not taking their chances.

Scotland off to a perfect start against Haiti

Making their return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, Scotland needed a strong start in their Group C opener against Haiti if they were to make the round of 16.

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With Brazil and Morocco up next, the Scots knew what was at stake against Haiti, and they managed to secure the three points.

Victory for Scotland! 💪#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2026

However, it was not as easy as many thought it would be, despite John McGinn’s strike in the 28th minute of the game.

Haiti, who are making their second World Cup appearance since 1974, matched the Tartan Army and could have earned a point on another day.

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Nonetheless, it was still a good win for the Tartan Army ahead of tougher battles against Brazil and Morocco.

Australia shock Turkey

Turkey came into this tournament as one of the dark horses that could cause trouble, but they are the ones in trouble now after suffering a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener against Australia.

With the USA to come in their final group game, this was a game they needed to win. However, it was the Socceroos who have now put themselves in a good position, as Nestory Irankunda and Conor Metcalfe gave them a 2-0 win.

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