World Cup 2026: Scotland earn first win in 36 years, set 3 new milestones in Haiti win

Scotland's Tartan Army were in the record-setting mood during their win over Haiti

Scotland's return to the grandest footballing arena after a painful twenty-eight-year absence was marked by absolute jubilation as they successfully ground out a tight opening victory over a dangerous Haiti team.

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Aston Villa talisman John McGinn scored the decisive breakthrough for his country on a historic night that instantly sent the Tartan Army to the very top of Group C.

A Historic Triumph Vaults Scotland Top of Group C

The crucial victory was carved out in the twenty-eighth minute of play when an initial close-range drive from striker Ché Adams was parried away by Haitian shot-stopper Johny Placide.

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A sweeping follow-up effort from John McGinn deflected off an opposing defender and sailed directly into the back of the net.

McGinn's goal meant that Scotland would end the opening week top of the highly competitive Group C after Morocco and Brazil's 1-1 draw earlier in the day, after spending almost three decades stuck in the footballing doldrums.

While midfielder Scott McTominay earlier struck the woodwork and Haiti threatened late on, the defence stood resolute to claim their first tournament victory since defeating Sweden back in 1990.

Youth and Experience Shatter Old Records

Beyond ending the three-decade drought, Scotland witnessed three distinct individual milestones shattered over the course of ninety minutes in Boston.

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The match-winner McGinn, aged 31 years and 238 days, officially overtook the iconic Kenny Dalglish to become the oldest player to score a World Cup goal for the nation.

19-255 - At 19 years, 255 days old, Findlay Curtis is the youngest player to appear for Scotland at the FIFA World Cup.



Usurped. https://t.co/16NPHgqUDd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2026

31-238 - At 31 years, 238 days old, John McGinn is the oldest player to score for Scotland at the FIFA World Cup, surpassing Kenny Dalglish (31-103) vs. New Zealand in 1982.



Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/uiFqsM6Uip — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, nineteen-year-old attacker Findlay Curtis came off the bench to become their youngest-ever player in tournament history, breaking a record that was earlier set by ex-Liverpool star Ben Doak in the same match against Haiti.