Ex-Chelsea star picks Super Eagles icon Ola Aina as mentor

Super Eagles star Ola Aina left a huge impression on one of his former Chelsea mates

Former Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson has revealed that Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has become one of the biggest influences on his career since joining Nottingham Forest.

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The England youth international credited the Nigerian full-back for helping him settle at the City Ground after a difficult start following his big-money move from Ipswich Town.

Hutchinson hails Aina's leadership at Forest

Hutchinson arrived at Nottingham Forest with high expectations after completing a £37.5 million transfer from Ipswich following an impressive Premier League campaign.

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However, the youngster initially struggled to establish himself, with limited game time compounded by managerial instability as Forest changed coaches several times before eventually appointing Oliver Glasner.

As his confidence grew, Hutchinson became an increasingly important figure in the squad, helping Forest secure Premier League survival and reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Reflecting on his adaptation, the former Chelsea academy graduate singled out Ola Aina as the teammate who offered him the most guidance.

"Ola Aina is the closest to a mentor… but there are a few boys who will tell you if you are not doing well. They will put an arm around you," Hutchinson told The Athletic.

Super Eagles star leading on and off the pitch

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Aina has established himself as one of Nottingham Forest's most influential figures since arriving from Torino in 2023.

The Nigerian international has made 85 appearances for the Tricky Trees and earned widespread praise for his leadership in the dressing room, prompting the club to hand him a contract extension that could keep him at the City Ground until 2028.

Hutchinson also highlighted the unity within the Forest squad, insisting the players are targeting even greater achievements after last season's progress.

"It's a very together squad. It's a big family... There should be no boundaries. We can get top 10, we can get top four... we just have to believe we can do better."