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Ola Aina explains why he snubbed England to play for Super Eagles

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:33 - 30 April 2026
Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has revealed the reasons behind his decision to switch international allegiance from England to Nigeria.
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Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Ola Aina was born in Southwark, London, to Nigerian parents, and was a mainstay in the England youth setup during his younger years.

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The 29-year-old climbed the ranks from the U16s to the U20s, earning over 20 caps for the Young Lions.

However, despite being called up to the U21s in 2015, the former Chelsea academy star ultimately chose a different path after training with the Super Eagles in London in March 2017.

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Ola Aina explains why he chose Nigeria over England

Reflecting on that pivotal career move, Aina explained that his roots played the biggest role in his choice.

“Born and raised in London, I chose to play for Nigeria. It was simply a decision I made when I was around 20. That’s where my parents are from; that’s my heritage,” Aina told Nottingham Forest’s YouTube channel.

“The opportunity presented itself, and I believed it was the right one at that moment, so I embraced it wholeheartedly, and here I am today.”

Ola Aina was forced off injured early on vs South Africa.
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The versatile full-back also touched on the deep emotional connection his family has with his international career, noting how much it means to them to see him in the famous green-and-white jersey.

“My family is extremely proud of me, particularly when I wear the Super Eagles shirt.

"They cherish it even more than I do. For me, it’s a privilege; it’s an honor. It’s truly remarkable to play for them.”

Aina has since become a cornerstone of the national team.

He was instrumental during Nigeria’s run to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, where his stellar performances earned him a well-deserved spot in the tournament’s official Best XI.

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