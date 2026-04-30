UCL: What Lookman did that has turned Arsenal's N125bn man Eze into internet's biggest villain

He did it without flinching. Eze saw the same moment and made the opposite call. Fans have not stopped talking about it since.

In the all-important drama of the Champions League semi-final first leg, Atletico Madrid snatched a gritty 1-1 draw against Arsenal, but the real fireworks exploded off the pitch.

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Nigerian sensation Ademola Lookman emerged as the unsung hero of the night, showcasing ice-cold discipline that has since painted Arsenal's £67.5m (N125bn) star Eberechi Eze as the internet's top villain, all thanks to one viral moment of contrasting choices.

Atletico vs Arsenal: What happened

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Lookman lit up Atletico's attack and faced a thunderous challenge from Arsenal's Ben White late in the game. Heavy contact sent him tumbling potential, but the Super Eagles ace didn't flinch.

He sprang back up, kept his shape, and drove forward to fashion a golden scoring chance, pure class in a match where every second counted.

He played the full 90 minutes, embodying defensive solidity and positional smarts without a hint of theatrics, helping Atletico hold firm on Arsenal's turf.

Eze, on the other hand, saw a similar opportunity in Atletico's box. With the clock ticking down and a potential winner in sight, the Englishman went down under minimal touch from David Hancko.

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Referee Daniele Orsato initially pointed to the spot, but VAR intervened, reviewing slow-motion replays that showed Eze hitting the deck before meaningful contact arrived. The penalty was overturned, leaving the tie delicately poised at 1-1 and igniting a social media storm.

What the fans said

Fans didn't hold back, flooding timelines with side-by-side clips that amplified the irony.

"Isn’t that the same tackle on Lookman? But the difference is, Lookman didn’t dive like Eze did," one Arsenal supporter lamented, highlighting the glaring contrast.

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Isn’t that the same tackle on lookman? But the difference is, lookman didn’t dive like Eze did — E (@Eben_Ik) April 29, 2026

We battled toe-to-toe.



A chance to finish the job at home in N5 ✊ pic.twitter.com/RfD8mLQdhn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2026

Another piled on: "Maybe Eze should learn from Lookman at the other end, instead of diving like a child, he created a big chance from it because that is what good players do."

The harshest barb? "Heavy contact on Lookman, he stayed on his feet to try and score a clean goal. Minimal contact on Eze, he went to the ground like a pack of sugar looking for a soft PK. What a cheat of a player!"

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But some neutrals urged Lookman to play the dark arts: "Lookman have you seen Eze!? Had to fall just now," while another chided, "Lookman should have gone down earlier too… He must blame himself now if Eze gets that PK."

But Lookman's restraint won the narrative, turning Eze's mishap into memes branding him Arsenal's N125bn villain.

This UCL dive controversy shows a timeless football morality play: heroes rise by earning it, not embellishing it.