Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Lookman wasteful as Gunners hold Rojiblancos to draw

Super Eagles ace Ademola Lookman was wasteful in front of goal as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid played out a draw.

Ademola Lookman could have grabbed the headlines, but for his profligacy, as Atletico Madrid and Arsenal played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in their Champions League semi-final first-leg clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

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The Super Eagles' ace played the entire duration and was Atletico's most dangerous attacker, picking up advantageous positions; however, his shooting left a lot to be desired.

Lookman missed two of the three big chances the Rojiblancos managed to generate, firing tame shots at David Raya, and skied two more shooting attempts.

Still, a Julian Alvarez penalty in the 56th minute ensured Diego Simeone's side avoided going into the second leg with a deficit after Viktor Gyokeres gave the Gunners the lead before half-time.

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Key match details

The match began as a tactical chess match in a deafening Metropolitano. Arsenal controlled phases of possession but also had to weather early pressure from the hosts, with David Raya called into action to deny Álvarez early on.

The game continued in that tone until Arsenal broke the deadlock just before half-time. Following a neat exchange involving Martín Zubimendi, Viktor Gyökeres was clumsily brought down inside the penalty area by Atlético defender Dávid Hancko.

Gyökeres stepped up and blasted the resulting penalty past Jan Oblak, giving the Premier League leaders a crucial 1-0 advantage at the break.

Diego Simeone’s men emerged from the interval with renewed intensity and quickly found their equaliser. Arsenal defender Ben White was penalised for a handball inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot for the second time in the match.

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Julián Álvarez took the responsibility and successfully converted from 12 yards to level the score at 1-1.

The biggest talking point of the second half involved a denied penalty for the visitors. Arsenal substitute Eberechi Eze went down inside the box under what looked like clear contact.

The referee initially awarded a third penalty of the night, but following a VAR intervention, the decision was controversially overturned, sparing Atlético and leaving the Arsenal camp deeply frustrated.

Despite late attacking pushes from both sides, neither team could find a winning goal.