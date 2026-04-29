Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Gunners legend Ian Wright slams refereeing performance

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed the referee's decision to overturn the Gunners' penalty against Atletico Madrid

Ian Wright has blasted the officiating following Arsenal FC’s controversial 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

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The Arsenal legend was left furious after the Gunners saw a late penalty decision overturned by VAR in a moment that has ignited major debate.

Wright erupts after Arsenal penalty overturned

The key flashpoint came in the 80th minute when referee Danny Makkelie initially awarded Arsenal a penalty after ruling that Atlético defender David Hancko had fouled substitute Eberechi Eze in the box.

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However, following a VAR review, Makkelie reversed his decision, much to the anger of Arsenal players and supporters.

🤬🤬🤬 knew he'd buckle ! Home side gets that pen! pic.twitter.com/HU2UENcHCt — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 29, 2026

Reacting on social media, Wright did not hold back, posting: “🤬🤬🤬 Knew he'd buckle! Home side gets that pen!”

His outburst reflected the frustration of many who felt the referee had been swayed by the pressure of the home crowd and Atlético’s touchline protests.

Arsenal fans join outrage over controversial call

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The overturned penalty sparked widespread backlash among Arsenal supporters, many of whom accused officials of costing the club a crucial advantage in the tie.

Several fans echoed Wright’s reaction, with some even accusing the referee of robbing Arsenal of a genuine opportunity to take all three points.

The controversial moment overshadowed an otherwise tense semi-final first leg in which both sides had scored from the penalty spot earlier, with Viktor Gyökeres netting for Arsenal and Julián Álvarez equalising for Atlético.