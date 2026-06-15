I was dominating Pogba and Matuidi - Ex-Super Eagles star recounts unforgettable World Cup clash against France

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has shared what he considers his most memorable World Cup moment while representing Nigeria.

The ex-Lazio star enjoyed a distinguished international career, earning his senior debut in 2012 and going on to accumulate 53 caps.

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Onazi was a pivotal figure in the squad that clinched the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, which remains Nigeria's most recent continental title.

He also featured in two FIFA World Cups, playing a key role in every match during the 2014 tournament in Brazil before being an unused substitute in the 2018 edition in Russia.

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Onazi reveals World Cup moment

At the 2014 World Cup, Nigeria advanced from Group F behind Argentina, setting up a Round of 16 showdown with a formidable French side.

In a recent interview, Onazi identified this knockout match as his favourite World Cup experience, despite the painful 2-0 defeat.

"I know a lot of people will be surprised by this answer, but I have participated in two World Cups and, for me, the game against France in the Round of 16 is my best," Onazi stated.

Ogenyi Onazi played for the Super Eagles || imago

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"I was playing very well and dominating that French midfield that had Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi. I felt we could get something from the game."

Onazi, who had been instrumental in neutralising the French midfield, was stretchered off after a reckless tackle from Blaise Matuidi.

His departure proved costly for the Super Eagles, with France capitalising on the shift in momentum, scoring two late goals to secure the victory and eliminate Nigeria from the tournament.

Onazi stretched off against France || imago

"I was really happy with my performance and the team's performance against the French, whom many thought would overrun us," the former Lazio player added.

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"Unfortunately, I suffered a nasty injury when Matuidi tackled me. I had to leave the game and it was from there that they took the initiative and won the game. It was a bittersweet experience for me, but it remains my best game at the World Cup."