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'Arsenal robbed' – Fans lament decision to overturn Arsenal penalty against Atletico Madrid

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:14 - 29 April 2026
Arsenal fans feel robbed after the referees' decision not to award them a second penalty against Atletico Madrid
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Arsenal FC supporters were left furious during their Champions League semi-final clash with Atlético Madrid after a late penalty decision was dramatically overturned following VAR intervention.

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The controversial call sparked widespread outrage online, with many fans insisting the Gunners had been denied a clear spot-kick.

Arsenal denied after VAR overturns late penalty call

With the semi-final delicately balanced, Arsenal thought they had been awarded a crucial penalty in the 80th minute when defender David Hancko was adjudged to have tripped substitute Eberechi Eze inside the box.

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Referee Danny Makkelie initially pointed to the spot, seemingly handing Arsenal a golden opportunity to seize control of the tie.

However, after a VAR review, the Dutch official reversed his original decision—prompting disbelief among players, staff and fans alike.

The decision came after both sides had already scored from the penalty spot earlier in the contest, with Viktor Gyökeres converting for Arsenal and Julián Álvarez replying for Atlético.

Furious fans accuse officials of costing Arsenal

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The overturn triggered an immediate backlash from Arsenal supporters on social media.One fan wrote: “Arsenal have been robbed,” while another added: “Nah Arsenal were robbed of a clear penalty here ngl.”

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A third supporter launched an even stronger criticism, saying: “That is a ludicrous decision to overturn that. It’s not a clear and obvious error. This is simply Simeone screaming until he gets his way and a pathetic refereeing team folding. Arsenal robbed.”

The incident is likely to dominate post-match discussion, with many Gunners fans convinced a potentially decisive moment in the tie was taken away from them by controversial officiating.

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