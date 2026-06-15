2026 FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde 40-year-old keeper sets incredible record against Spain

Cape Verde's shot-stopper Vozinha set a personal record in Blue Shark's historic performance against Spain.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has etched his name into the history books by officially becoming the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut, anchoring his nation to an incredible 0-0 draw against tournament favourites Spain.

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The 40-year-old shot-stopper, whose real name is Josimar José Évora Dias, delivered a masterclass during the Group H opener at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia.

Facing a formidable Spanish side, who are the European champions, Vozinha repelled a relentless attacking barrage to secure a historic point for the African debutants.

Vozinha boosts Cabo Verde’s chances

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Vozinha's heroic performance was absolutely integral to Cabo Verde's survival, as he recorded seven saves throughout the 90 minutes.

He produced crucial, fingertip stops to deny clear-cut efforts from Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, and Ferran Torres, frustrating a dominant Spanish team that ultimately fired off a staggering 27 shots without finding the back of the net.

Even the desperate, late introduction of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal in the 71st minute could not break down the Blue Sharks' resolute defensive block.