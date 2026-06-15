England vs Croatia 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Three Lions to start off with narrow win

England and Croatia open their World Cup 2026 campaigns against each other in Group L, where Ghana and Panama complete the draw.

For England, the prize is further vindication of Thomas Tuchel’s methods and a first step toward ending a 60-year major-trophy drought.

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For Croatia, it is about proving that the golden generation has one more serious run left in them.

A win on Matchday 1 would put the victor in an immediately commanding position; dropping points at the first hurdle against a direct rival would be a damaging blow to either nation’s ambitions.

England vs Croatia match preview

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If it finally comes home for England, it will come home from the other side of the planet, as Thomas Tuchel's men kick off their World Cup 2026 adventure against Croatia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

England's last football World Cup win did not come in 1966.

The Under-17s and Under-20s both conquered the globe in the summer of 2017, but only senior-level success will belatedly end 60 years of torturous torment.

Carrying the weight of expectation, England will hope Thomas Tuchel is the man to finally end the long wait.

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A German in charge of the English national team stoked much debate, as did his controversial squad selection, with countless big hitters left out, but winning their two pre-tournament friendlies ‘to nil’ perhaps hints he’s got his squad balance just right.

With momentum on their side after qualifying with a 100% winning record and without conceding a single goal, the Three Lions also have history in their favour.

They’ve lost only one of their last eight opening matches at a World Cup (W4, D3), while the fact only one European side has beaten them since the conclusion of Euro 2024 should further stoke belief.

While not among the chief contenders for global glory, Croatia's major competition gravitas speaks for itself, having collected medals at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as the 2022-23 Nations League.

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Croatia’s route to these finals was equally as plain sailing as England’s, as they too went unbeaten in their qualifying campaign (W7, D1).

They’ve produced a mixed bag of results since then across four friendlies (W2, L2), and conceding in each of them hints at some defensive fragilities.

This could be a tad worrisome, as they have won only one of their last five World Cup openers (D1, L3).

Slow start or not, Croatia shouldn’t be written off, having reached the semi-finals in the last two World Cups.

They’ve also gone unbeaten across the group stages at those two tournaments (W4, D2) highlights what tricky opponents they can be.

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England vs Croatia head-to-head

These two sides have met eight times on record, with England holding the stronger recent record.

The most significant meeting came at the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, where Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra time in the semi-final, a defeat that remains one of the defining moments of the modern England era.

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That result is balanced by England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at Euro 2020 (played in 2021), a controlled performance at Wembley that helped set England on the path to the final.

At World Cups specifically, this will be only the second meeting between the sides.

England vs Croatia bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip England to win 1.77 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.26 Medium Player prop Harry Kane to score first 4.60 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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England to win

England’s qualifying record of eight wins from eight without conceding a goal is the single most compelling piece of evidence here.

Tuchel has built a structurally sound side with elite attacking options, and the squad depth behind Kane – Bellingham, Saka, Rice, Eze – gives England multiple routes to goal.

Croatia are experienced and dangerous, but their friendlies against Belgium and Brazil revealed defensive frailties that a high-quality English attack should be able to exploit at some point across 90 minutes.

Under 3.5 goals

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Six of the last eight head-to-head meetings between these sides have been decided by a single goal, and the most recent encounter at Euro 2020 (2021) finished 1-0.

Croatia’s qualifying campaign conceded only four goals in eight matches, and England’s defensive structure under Tuchel has been watertight in competitive football.

The under 3.5 line prices in both teams’ defensive qualities, and the early-tournament caution both managers will apply makes this a strong secondary bet.

Harry Kane to score first

While England have shifted towards a different style of football under Tuchel, they remain dependent on individual player performances.

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Harry Kane is the most regular source of those, and he should be full of confidence following a fantastic season.

Three Lions talisman Harry Kane is the fifth richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup |IMAGO

The Bayern Munich man scored 61 goals in 50 appearances for his club. He also netted eight times in eight outings during World Cup qualifying for England, averaging 3.9 shots per game during that campaign.

Kane has opened the scoring for England on three occasions since the start of the 2025/26 season, and also broke the deadlock with his 79th international goal in the recent 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand.

Backing the Bayern striker to score first once more appears good value with an implied probability of 23.8%.

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England vs Croatia team news

A big question mark is hanging over the head of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, who is reportedly struggling to prove his fitness in time.

Gunners teammate Noni Madueke could therefore be given the nod on the right-hand side of England's attack.

Future Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon is expected to feature on the left at the expense of former Blaugrana winger Marcus Rashford.

Tuchel will probably go with Jude Bellingham over Morgan Rogers in the number 10 slot, but it is anybody's guess as to whether Ezri Konsa, John Stones and/or Marc Guehi shield Jordan Pickford.

Meanwhile, Croatia arrive in Arlington with all of their options available, including the evergreen Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic, who amassed 26 goals and assists combined for PSV Eindhoven last season.

Hoffenheim legend Andrej Kramaric registered just three fewer involvements in 2025-26, but local reports have suggested that Dallas striker Petar Musa, who has 12 goals in 13 MLS games in 2026, could be given the nod in the number nine role instead.

Subject of a failed £30m bid from Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luka Vuskovic will comprise part of a back three with Josko Gvardiol, still the most expensive defender of all time.

England vs Croatia predicted lineups

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Croatia predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Sucic, Baturina; Musa

England vs Croatia prediction

While the most famous result in this head-to-head went Croatia's way, England have since gone unbeaten in three against the Chequered Ones, who come into the World Cup with a dissatisfactory defensive record.

Dalic's men have conceded in each of their last six matches - shipping 10 goals in total - so even though it may not be pretty, an opening Three Lions triumph is surely on the cards.