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‘He’s a German spy’ — Ex-Premier League coach’s quotes about Tuchel resurface after shocking Three Lions snubs

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:11 - 22 May 2026
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Thomas Tuchel || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
England manager Thomas Tuchel has been labelled a German spy by a former Premier League manager
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Following Thomas Tuchel’s rumoured snub of several English favourites from the World Cup squad, fans have resurfaced iconic comments from former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp.

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On social media platform X, a video re-emerged of the ex-manager jokingly questioning the German tactician's true motives regarding the national team.

High-Profile casualties in Tuchel's final selection

This explosive media reaction comes as Tuchel prepares to announce his final 26-man list on Friday for the upcoming tournament.

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Reports indicate there is no room for Premier League superstars Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, alongside established defensive duo Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

In the video, Redknapp can be heard saying, “Honestly, I think he is a German spy. Seriously, he’s been sent over to f*** us up.”

Despite a season for Chelsea, in which he recorded 10 goals, Palmer is completely absent from the manager's plans, alongside Foden, who endured a mixed campaign, starting only 22 matches for Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, and Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall are also expected to miss out on the final selection.

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Surprise call-ups rock England squad

According to The Athletic, these high-profile exclusions will make way for several shock inclusions, notably Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who earned a spot after racking up an incredible 42 goals in Saudi Arabia.

Toney is joined in the setup by Newcastle United defender Dan Burn and Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly, who both received surprise nods to reshape the squad's core.

The newly assembled Three Lions group will fine-tune their strategy with warm-up friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica to build essential chemistry.

These fresh faces must adapt quickly before England begins its World Cup group campaign on June 17 against Croatia, followed by fixtures against Ghana and Panama.

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