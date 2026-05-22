Brighton vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Brighton will be looking to secure European qualification when they face Manchester United on the final matchday for the second time in three seasons.

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Brighton vs Manchester United betting tips

Over 3.5 goals

Both teams to score

Match to end in a draw

Brighton vs Manchester United preview

Brighton missed the chance to seal their qualification for next season’s Europa League last weekend as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

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The Seagulls come into the final matchday in the seventh position, but only three points separate them from Sunderland in 10th.

Despite back-to-back away defeats for Fabian Hurzeler’s side, they have won each of their last three at home against Liverpool and Chelsea, and most recently against rock-bottom Wolves.

Only a win will guarantee continental football for Brighton.

However, they have never managed four home wins in a row in the top-flight, falling at the fourth hurdle six times previously.

Manchester United’s good run of form continued last weekend as they edged a controversial five-goal clash at home to Nottingham Forest.

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Their win over Forest was their fourth victory in five games (D1), leaving them well placed to maintain a strong record on the final day of the season.

Only Arsenal (24) have won more on the last day of Premier League campaigns than United (23).

However, success here could be tricky, as they have won just three of their last 10 trips away from Old Trafford (W3-D5-L2), playing out a goalless draw at Sunderland in their previous away match.

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Brighton vs Manchester United head-to-head

Brighton boast the best win rate against United (47%) of any side in Premier League history, thanks in no small part to six victories from the last eight such H2Hs (L2).

This includes knocking the Red Devils out of the third round of the FA Cup in their most recent clash at the turn of the year.

However, Manchester United did win the reverse fixture 4-2 back in October, and will aim to do the double over Brighton for the first time since the 2020/21 season.

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Brighton vs Manchester United team forms

Brighton Premier League form: 🟩🟧🟩🟥🟩🟥

Manchester United Premier League form: 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩

Brighton vs Manchester United team news

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is out with a hamstring injury.

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Mats Wieffer has a chance to return from an ankle issue while Diego Gomez made a substitute appearance against Leeds in his first game back from a knee problem.

For Manchester United, Michael Carrick is unlikely to risk Benjamin Sesko after his shin injury, while Matthijs de Ligt is out after back surgery.

Michael Carrick could give a chance to some youngsters with Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Shea Lacey in contention to make the matchday squad.

Brighton vs Manchester United possible starting lineup

Brighton: Vebruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; March, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Rutter; Welbeck

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Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha

Brighton vs Manchester United prediction

With European qualification already wrapped up for Manchester United, Brighton will be the far more motivated side as they seek to clinch a Europa League spot with a positive result.

The Seagulls will most likely adopt a high-pressing approach with plenty of possession as they look to take the game to the visitors.

However, Bruno Fernandes is in amazing form and looking to surpass the Premier League assist record, so Manchester United should get a lot of joy on the break.

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We expect an entertaining and high-scoring draw at the Amex.