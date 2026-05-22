Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray president reveals how he used his personal company's money to sign Super Eagles ace

Victor Osimhen's permanent transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray required lost of sacrifices from all parties.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has revealed the extraordinary personal financial lengths required to finalise Victor Osimhen's €75 million permanent transfer, confirming he personally injected €35 million from his own tourism and real estate business to push the deal across the line.

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What Ozbek said

Ozbek has shed light on the incredibly difficult and protracted negotiations with Napoli, who severely dragged out the process by demanding unprecedented financial assurances before sanctioning the Nigerian striker's departure.

Providing insight on the standoff, Özbek detailed how they managed to overcome the Italian club's demands, stating: "Napoli Club requested a guarantee for Osimhen's club. I've never seen anything like that before.”

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“The procedures are usually very strict anyway. We paid part of it upfront, and I provided the rest from my own company. 35 million Euros from my own company... In that sense, it was a very difficult transfer."

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Victor Osimhen: A justified gamble

Despite the exhausting negotiations and the personal financial risk, Özbek maintains that securing the 27-year-old has been an undeniable, resounding success for the Turkish giants.

Osimhen's permanent arrival has electrified RAMS Park, with the prolific forward recently spearheading Galatasaray's charge for the 2025/26 Süper Lig title, delivering an exceptional campaign that featured 15 league goals and an additional seven goals in the Champions League.

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