Advertisement

Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray president reveals how he used his personal company's money to sign Super Eagles ace

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 10:58 - 22 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Victor Osimhen's permanent transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray required lost of sacrifices from all parties.
Advertisement

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has revealed the extraordinary personal financial lengths required to finalise Victor Osimhen's €75 million permanent transfer, confirming he personally injected €35 million from his own tourism and real estate business to push the deal across the line. 

Advertisement

What Ozbek said

Ozbek has shed light on the incredibly difficult and protracted negotiations with Napoli, who severely dragged out the process by demanding unprecedented financial assurances before sanctioning the Nigerian striker's departure. 

Providing insight on the standoff, Özbek detailed how they managed to overcome the Italian club's demands, stating: "Napoli Club requested a guarantee for Osimhen's club. I've never seen anything like that before.”

Advertisement

“The procedures are usually very strict anyway. We paid part of it upfront, and I provided the rest from my own company. 35 million Euros from my own company... In that sense, it was a very difficult transfer." 

Victor Osimhen could still join Barcelona this summer | Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Victor Osimhen: A justified gamble 

Despite the exhausting negotiations and the personal financial risk, Özbek maintains that securing the 27-year-old has been an undeniable, resounding success for the Turkish giants.

Osimhen's permanent arrival has electrified RAMS Park, with the prolific forward recently spearheading Galatasaray's charge for the 2025/26 Süper Lig title, delivering an exceptional campaign that featured 15 league goals and an additional seven goals in the Champions League. 

Advertisement

For the Galatasaray hierarchy, his on- and off-pitch contributions have validated their stubborn pursuit and investment. He expressed profound pride in the acquisition, noting how the marquee signing is actively reshaping the club's cultural landscape.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in Premier League action
Match Previews
22.05.2026
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
OFFICIAL: Man City announce Pep Guardiola's exit
Football
22.05.2026
OFFICIAL: Man City announce Pep Guardiola's exit
Super Eagles interim boss, Augustine Eguavoen is still in charge of the team.
Super Eagles
22.05.2026
I don’t think so - Austin Eguavoen cautions Super Eagles over tough AFCON 2027 qualification group
Official: Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick as permanent head coach
Football
22.05.2026
Official: Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick as permanent head coach
Osimhen to Chelsea: How Barcelona transfer can unlock €100M move to Stamford Bridge
Football
22.05.2026
Osimhen to Chelsea: How Barcelona transfer can unlock €100M move to Stamford Bridge
César Azpilicueta retires from football after legendary Chelsea career
Football
22.05.2026
César Azpilicueta retires from football after legendary Chelsea career