César Azpilicueta retires from football after legendary Chelsea career

Azpilicueta won multiple major honours with Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles.

Former Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta has announced his retirement from professional football after a decorated 20-year career that included multiple Premier League and Champions League titles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the Champions League trophy

The veteran Spanish defender confirmed on Friday that this season would be his final season in football after nearly two decades at the highest level of the game.

Azpilicueta delivered the news in an emotional statement shared on social media, reflecting on his journey from a young footballer in Pamplona to one of Europe’s most decorated defenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emotional farewell message

In his heartfelt message, the former Spain international admitted that stepping away from football was not an easy decision despite preparing for the moment over the years.

Gianni Infantino has announced major changes to the Club World Cup format (Action Plus)

“Dear football, today I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years living my dream, I feel it’s time to start a new chapter in my life,” Azpilicueta wrote.

The 36-year-old also paid tribute to the many people who influenced his career, including teammates, coaches, supporters, friends, and family members who supported him throughout his journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead. I’m grateful for every moment, the victories, the defeats, the difficult moments, and especially the people and friendships football gave me,” he added.

Dear football,



Today, I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years living my dream, I feel it’s time to start a new chapter in my life.



Being honest, even though I have been preparing myself for this moment, I… pic.twitter.com/2wJ1m06Bqu — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 22, 2026

Chelsea career that defined an Era

Azpilicueta will forever be remembered as one of Chelsea’s greatest modern captains and one of the club’s most reliable servants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After joining Chelsea from Marseille in 2012, the Spaniard, who is capable of playing as a right-back, left-back, or central defender, Azpilicueta became one of the most dependable players of the Roman Abramovich era and later captained the team during one of the club’s most successful periods.

Sekou Mara injures Azpilicueta while attempting an overhead kick

During his 11 years at Stamford Bridge, he made over 500 appearances and won every major club trophy available, including: Two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa League trophies, one FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one EFL Cup.

His leadership was particularly significant during Chelsea’s 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph under Thomas Tuchel, where the Blues defeated Manchester City in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his successful spell in England, Azpilicueta began his professional career with Osasuna in Spain before moving to Olympique de Marseille in France.

His performances in Ligue 1 attracted Chelsea’s attention, leading to a transfer that ultimately transformed his career.