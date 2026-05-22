Official: Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick as permanent head coach

Michael Carrick's tenure as Manchester United boss has been made permanent until 2028

Manchester United has officially announced that Michael Carrick will continue as head coach of the men’s first team after signing a new long-term contract.

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The former interim boss has committed his future to the club with a fresh deal that will run until the summer of 2028.

Carrick champions rebirth and European qualification

Carrick returned to Old Trafford as head coach in January and made an immediate impact, earning the Premier League Manager of the Month award after masterminding crucial victories against Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games in charge.

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Under his tactical guidance, the Red Devils successfully secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League by registering an impressive 11 wins from 16 games.

This remarkable run allowed United to accumulate the highest points tally in the Premier League since his mid-season arrival.

Director of Football Jason Wilcox praised the achievement, stating, “Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated.

“He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

Manchester United retain son of the soil

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As one of United’s most successful and decorated former players, Carrick boasts an illustrious history at Old Trafford, having made 464 appearances while winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His deep understanding of the club's identity has been a vital factor in his permanent appointment. Wilcox added, “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team.

“In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.”