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He changed many things - Bruno Fernandes credits Michael Carrick for Manchester United's revival

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:39 - 10 April 2026
Fernandes credits Michael Carrick for Manchester United's revival
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has highlighted the key differences at the club under interim manager Michael Carrick.
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Carrick has overseen a significant turnaround since taking the helm, guiding United to seven wins in ten matches and a climb to third in the Premier League table. 

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Since his arrival after replacing Ruben Amorim, Fernandes has now flourished as the team's primary creative force 

The midfielder is currently leading the assist table with 16 this season and is on the verge of breaking Thierry Henry's assist record.

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Fernandes hails Carrick

Fernandes believes the team's newfound resilience and tactical discipline have been crucial to their resurgence.

Speaking to the Men in Blazers Media Network, the Portuguese midfielder explained the shift in mentality. "We started to be more compact when we have to defend and understand we have moments when we have to suffer," he said. 

Bruno Fernandes in action || Imago
Bruno Fernandes in action || Imago

"He changed some players, the positions of some players, you try different formations and at the end of the day, you start scoring goals."

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Fernandes noted that while the team created chances under Amorim, they struggled with finishing and were defensively vulnerable. "In terms of creating chances, we were near the top when Ruben was here, but we were not finishing that," he commented. 

"Then we were probably one of the best teams at not allowing teams in our box, but when we did, we would concede more goals."

Manchester United interim coach Micheal Carrick. || Imago
Manchester United interim coach Micheal Carrick. || Imago

The captain pointed to a tough run of fixtures early in Carrick's tenure as a catalyst for their improved form. "I wouldn't say it was lucky, but it was good for us that we had two big games straight away," Fernandes stated.

"We found a way of winning games and sometimes big clubs need to find a way of winning games, whether it's pretty or not."

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Individually, Fernandes has been in scintillating form, making him a strong contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

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