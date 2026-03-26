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‘Michael has come in and changed the formation’ - Maguire thanks Carrick for reviving his career

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:49 - 26 March 2026
Maguire thanks Carrick for reviving his career
Harry Maguire has credited interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick with reviving his career and securing his return to the England squad after an 18-month spell in the international wilderness.
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The defender has been a consistent presence in the team this season, contributing significantly to their pursuit of a top-four finish.

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He believes Carrick's tactical shift at Old Trafford has been instrumental in his resurgence, giving him a crucial lifeline just months before the World Cup. 

Without the change in management, Maguire admits he would likely be watching Friday's friendly against Uruguay from home.

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Maguire thanks Carrick

The 33-year-old's return to St George's Park on Tuesday was an emotional one, and he was all smiles as he spoke to the media. 

He attributed his comeback to Carrick's decision to abandon the back-three formation favoured by his predecessor, Ruben Amorim, whose tenure ended in January.

Harry Maguire || Imago
Harry Maguire || Imago

"Michael has come in and changed the formation, and we are playing in a back four," Maguire explained. "I prefer playing in a back four. The best part of my career has been playing in a back four."

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While Maguire featured in a back five under Gareth Southgate during the 2018 World Cup and in the build-up to Euro 2020, he feels the system doesn't play to his strengths.

"There have been people saying that it does suit me playing in a back five, but I disagree on that," he stated. "I am a defender who wants to defend forward, getting in duels against the attacker all the time. 

Manchester United interim coach Micheal Carrick. || Imago
Manchester United interim coach Micheal Carrick. || Imago

“In the middle of a back five, it is more cautious, a sweeper-type role and not as much about driving forward with the ball, which has been a big part of my game throughout my career."

He added: "I feel like I can play more aggressively and play more on the front foot, and I feel like that's a big part of my game. 

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“Going back to a back four at United has had a part to play because the results before were not good enough."

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