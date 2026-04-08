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'He is the right man' - Man Utd star backed Carrick to continue as the Red Devils' coach

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:42 - 08 April 2026
Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago
Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Amad Diallo endorses Michael Carrick as Manchester United’s permanent manager after a strong run of results.
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Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has publicly backed interim manager Michael Carrick, declaring him the “right man” to lead the club permanently.

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Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. (Credit: Imago)
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. (Credit: Imago)

Carrick, who stepped in following the departure of Ruben Amorim in January, has overseen a remarkable turnaround at Old Trafford, guiding the team to seven wins in 10 matches and lifting them to third place in the Premier League.

What Amad said

Amad believes the former midfielder’s deep understanding of the club has been key to the resurgence.

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He said, “From a personal view, he's the right man. He has a lot of experience, he knows the club and has the DNA. His relationship with every player is very good.

“Sometimes this kind of manager can bring the club where they belong. It's not the players who decide, but my honest opinion is we're really happy to have Michael Carrick as a manager.”

Manchester United will look to continue their strong run when they face Leeds United in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on April 13.

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