Guardiola picks Man City experience over Barcelona, Bayern Munich

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola has revelled in his Man City exit

Pep Guardiola has explicitly stated that his ten-year tenure at Manchester City yielded far more precious memories than his previous managerial spells at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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The legendary Catalan coach made the emotional comparison during his final post-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium following a narrow 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

Unmatched decade of memories at Man City

Reflecting on the immense emotional weight of his departure, Guardiola noted that while his historical connections to his previous clubs remain completely unbreakable, the sheer longevity of his stay in England set it apart.

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"Quite similar. My love for Barcelona is so special. I was a ball boy there, Barcelona take care of me really well," Guardiola explained to reporters.

"Bayern, the memories I have are unbeatable as well, but here I have ten years and the luggage of memories I put inside is more than any other part. If not 20 trophies, they sacked me before."

When directly asked if he could ever imagine stepping away from the sport permanently, the tactician indicated he has no immediate plans to rush into a new role, adding,

"I will not miss it for a while. If the club didn't want it, I will continue here. I feel deeply that this club is the right decision. And thank you to the club for respecting that."

Guardiola receives widespread love from footballing rivals

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The departing icon also highlighted the overwhelming affection he received from the wider footballing community, noting that the tributes extended far beyond Manchester City's official stadium farewell plans.

Guardiola revealed he was deeply moved by private messages and gestures from various high-profile managerial counterparts across Europe.

"It's not just that - Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp made me an incredible video that I will remember forever, and Daniel Farke. A lot of them. I feel so loved and I cannot say more," the manager revealed.

Speaking on his decision to leave Manchester, Guardiola added, "It is the right time. I feel right now that this is the last time I am here and it's in my dugout and when I sit in this stadium, I feel that it is the right decision for the club. Marco Silva also sent me an incredibly lovely message."