While Carlo Ancelotti's decision to call up Neymar was cheered and initiated by a superior chunk of Brazilian football fans, however, there are loud dissenting voices.

Former Brazilian national team goalkeeper Fernando Velloso has criticised head coach Carlo Ancelotti for bowing to pressure by calling up Neymar for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Veloso said

Speaking on the Novabrasil em campo radio program, Velloso condemned the decision to include the veteran forward while leaving out Chelsea's striker João Pedro, labelling the final squad selection a complete travesty.

"I would not call up Neymar for the World Cup. To take Neymar and not take Pedro is an absurdity of those that football allows," the retired shot-stopper stated, per Goal. “Pedro is the top scorer of everything. Neymar cannot even play against Recoleta."

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Despite standing as one of the most in-form Brazilian attackers in European football, João Pedro was controversial, to the chagrin of Veloso.

National pressure to include Neymar

Veloso argues that he has been actively cherry-picking his domestic fixtures since returning to Santos in order to mask his declining fitness and form.

Velloso aggressively accused the 34-year-old forward of deliberately avoiding high-intensity matchups, claiming, "Neymar chose the matches. He didn’t play against Palmeiras, Flamengo, Bahia, but he played against Recoleta, Red Bull Bragantino... only against the weak teams, to try to make a difference. And he didn't do it."

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