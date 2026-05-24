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Eric Chelle tells NPFL players what they must do to earn a spot in Super Eagles XI

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:34 - 24 May 2026
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Eric Chelle || Imago
Eric Chelle || Imago
NPFL players have been given the blueprint for making the Super Eagles squad by Eric Chelle
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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has challenged Nigeria Premier Football League stars to quickly master his tactical blueprint if they hope to secure a permanent place in his squad.

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The Malian tactician issued the directive in London while preparing the national team for their Unity Cup opening match against Zimbabwe.

Eric Chelle highlights domestic quality

Chelle expressed satisfaction with the home-based contingent, specifically singling out Ikorodu City midfielder Tosin Oyedokun for high praise following his impressive technical displays.

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Oyedokun earned his national team call-up after racking up four goals and three assists in 32 league appearances.

"Some of them are good with the ball, like Tosin, who plays for Ikorodu City," Chelle told Proudly Austin. "But the most important thing is that they try to understand what we want for this team."

The coach noted that the tournament serves as an ideal opportunity to test domestic league talents because European clubs are not obligated to release players outside official FIFA windows.

Super Eagles boss issues squad ultimatum

The manager admitted that adapting to international standards with only two training sessions puts immense pressure on NPFL players.

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However, he urged them to conquer their fears and play with absolute aggression and motivation. "You are playing for Nigeria, and the only pressure you can have is to give everything on the pitch," Chelle explained.

He reassured the players that mistakes are a natural part of football, advising them to stay mentally strong and ready to go to war.

Camp preparations have intensified in London following the arrivals of Francis Uzoho, Chibuike Nwaiwu, and Rafiu Durosinmi, bringing the total squad numbers to 17 players. Nigeria begins its Unity Cup title defence against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26.

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