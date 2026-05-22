Super Eagles: Eric Chelle adds NPFL star, ex-Flying Eagle to Unity Cup squad

Nigeria will welcome two more players to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the Unity Cup games

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has expanded his squad for the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in London, extending late invitations to two players.

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The Malian tactician initially unveiled a 27-man list but has now increased the squad to 28 players as Nigeria prepares to defend its title against Zimbabwe, India, and Jamaica.

Sor replaces absent Yohanna

The two new additions are former Flying Eagles star Yira Sor and Shooting Stars SC standout Tijani Al Ameen.

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Yira Sor’s inclusion comes as a timely reinforcement for Chelle's attacking options. The winger enjoyed an impressive campaign in Belgium with KRC Genk and will look to seize this opportunity to impress the coaching staff after previously struggling to make an impact during March's friendly against Jordan.

Two more names added to the #SuperEagles squad for the #2026UnityCup 📋 pic.twitter.com/2uMOOdFB6b — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 21, 2026

Sor's call-up was likely a last-minute response to the absence of highly-rated Sweden-based youngster Zadok Yohanna.

NPFL representation strengthened by Al Ameen

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Meanwhile, the call-up of Tijani Al Ameen provides a significant boost to the domestic league's presence in the national team.

His addition brings the total number of home-based NPFL stars in the squad to eight. Al Ameen joins a strong contingent of local league standouts previously selected by Chelle, which includes Tosin Oyedokun, Aderemi Adeoye, and Michael Atata from Ikorodu City.

Also included among the home-based players are Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke of Rangers International, alongside Elias Ochobi from Rivers United.