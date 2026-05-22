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Super Eagles: Eric Chelle adds NPFL star, ex-Flying Eagle to Unity Cup squad

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 07:12 - 22 May 2026
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Eric Chelle || Imago
Eric Chelle || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Nigeria will welcome two more players to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the Unity Cup games
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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has expanded his squad for the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in London, extending late invitations to two players.

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The Malian tactician initially unveiled a 27-man list but has now increased the squad to 28 players as Nigeria prepares to defend its title against Zimbabwe, India, and Jamaica.

Sor replaces absent Yohanna

The two new additions are former Flying Eagles star Yira Sor and Shooting Stars SC standout Tijani Al Ameen.

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Yira Sor’s inclusion comes as a timely reinforcement for Chelle's attacking options. The winger enjoyed an impressive campaign in Belgium with KRC Genk and will look to seize this opportunity to impress the coaching staff after previously struggling to make an impact during March's friendly against Jordan.

Sor's call-up was likely a last-minute response to the absence of highly-rated Sweden-based youngster Zadok Yohanna.

The teenager's club, AIK, declined to release him for the invitational tournament due to pressing club commitments outside the official window and his rehabilitation from injury.

NPFL representation strengthened by Al Ameen

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Meanwhile, the call-up of Tijani Al Ameen provides a significant boost to the domestic league's presence in the national team.

His addition brings the total number of home-based NPFL stars in the squad to eight. Al Ameen joins a strong contingent of local league standouts previously selected by Chelle, which includes Tosin Oyedokun, Aderemi Adeoye, and Michael Atata from Ikorodu City.

Also included among the home-based players are Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke of Rangers International, alongside Elias Ochobi from Rivers United.

The Super Eagles aim for a successful title defence when the tournament kicks off later this month in London, while coach Chelle will utilise the competition to prepare his squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

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