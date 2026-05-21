Zadok Yohanna: Swedish club derail teenager's Super Eagles debut dreams

Super Eagles' hopes of adding a new face ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup have been dealt a huge blow

Nigeria’s hopes of expanding their squad quality during the upcoming Unity Cup have suffered a major blow due to club interference.

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The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is currently locked in a club-versus-country dispute with 12-time Swedish champions AIK over the release of teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna, with the club poised to deny the youngster his international debut.

AIK exercise leverage over Yohanna

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle handed the breakout winger his maiden senior call-up, naming him as one of 12 fresh faces intended to be integrated into the national team setup.

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However, because the invitational tournament falls outside the traditional parameters of the official FIFA international calendar, AIK holds all the administrative leverage.

"We have received the official invitation. We will go through it internally and then make a decision. We also have matches. We will go through it and then make a decision," Takkula stated.

He firmly emphasised their right to deny the request, adding, "Then, as you mention, we have every right to keep him here. It is not an official date, and I think it is in our hands."

Injury rehabilitation blocks Yohanna's Super Eagles call-up

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Following internal deliberations, the Swedish heavyweights have officially blocked Yohanna from joining the Super Eagles camp.

The club revealed their final stance, noting that, “AIK Fotboll is proud of Zadok Yohanna, who has been selected for Nigeria's national team ahead of their participation in the Unity Cup in London.

“However, Zadok is in an important final stage of his rehabilitation and the club has therefore decided not to let him go on national team duties this time.”

AIK Fotboll är stolta över Zadok Yohanna, som har blivit uttagen till Nigerias landslag inför deras medverkan i Unity Cup i London. Klubben har dock beslutat att inte släppa honom till landslagsuppdraget den här gången.



Läs mer via länken nedan. https://t.co/lqdIfuTnFv — AIK Fotboll (@AIKfotboll) May 21, 2026

This decision comes as a massive disappointment for Nigeria, given Yohanna's sensational form in Sweden, with the teenager racking up an impressive two goals and three assists in just seven league games.

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