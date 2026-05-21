France World Cup winner targeted in foiled burglary attempt
Benjamin Pavard was the target of an attempted burglary at his Marseille residence on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred just days after the 30-year-old announced his departure from Ligue 1 giants Marseille.
According to French outlet RMC Sport, Pavard’s wife Kleofina Pnishi and her brother surprised five individuals in the garden of the property in Marseille’s 7th arrondissement around 7:45–8 PM.
The group fled the scene upon being spotted and escaped in a Mercedes, which was quickly located by authorities.
All five suspects, men aged 20 to 28 from the Paris suburbs, were arrested and placed in police custody. Pavard himself was not at home during the attempted break-in, and an investigation is underway, according to reports.
The attempted burglary comes at a transitional moment for the experienced centre-back. Pavard joined Marseille on a loan from Inter Milan last summer and confirmed earlier this week that his chapter with the club is ending.
The timing has drawn attention, with many describing it as an unfortunate “going-away gift” during his final days in Marseille.
Pavard rose to prominence with a breakout 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he scored a memorable volley against Argentina en route to France’s victory. The versatile defender has enjoyed a decorated club career: four Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League with Bayern Munich, followed by a Serie A title in his first season at Inter Milan.
In 2025, he returned to Ligue 1 on loan at Marseille, where he made over 25 appearances and contributed offensively despite a transitional season for the club.
World Cup snub
Despite his experience and pedigree, Pavard was notably omitted from Didier Deschamps' final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The depth of the Les Blues defence, featuring younger and in-form talents, ultimately left the 30-year-old World Cup winner on the outside looking in, a surprising snub given his trophy-laden career and occasional call-ups in the lead-up to the tournament.