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'In the same league as Messi' – 1996 Olympic champion raves about Super Eagles invitee

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:55 - 21 May 2026
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Nigeria's Super Eagles have a star who goes toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi, according to a former Dream Team star
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Former Super Eagles forward and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Garba Lawal has strongly backed Alhassan Yusuf’s highly anticipated return to the Nigerian national team setup.

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Head coach Eric Chelle handed the New England Revolution midfielder a recall after omitting him from recent selections, including the squad that secured a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Yusuf thriving in the same league as Messi

Yusuf's impressive form in Major League Soccer (MLS) has made his international recall impossible to ignore.

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The 25-year-old midfielder has featured 13 times for the New England Revolution this season, locking down a consistent starting role and netting two goals during the club's strong start to the campaign.

Lawal, who has been closely monitoring his progress in the United States, pointed out that Yusuf's tactical flexibility and durability make him an elite asset.

“Alhassan Yusuf has been fantastic with New England Revolution. I’ve been following him this season – he plays week in, week out, he plays 90 minutes,” Lawal told Soccernet.ng.

The Olympic champion also added, “Sometimes you see his position change from the holding midfield to the attacking midfield and this shows that the gentleman is really improving his game and when he plays in the same league like Messi and plays week in, week out, it means the coach likes the way he play.”

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Yusuf tipped for international success

While the Super Eagles will miss out on the upcoming World Cup after a painful CAF playoff final defeat against DR Congo, they face a packed schedule.

Nigeria will kick off their Unity Cup title defense against Zimbabwe next Tuesday, with a potential final against India or Jamaica lined up for May 30. Following the tournament, the team will shift their attention to high-profile June friendlies against Poland and Portugal to prepare for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Lawal remains completely confident that the energetic midfielder will seamlessly replicate his club form on the international stage if given the opportunity.

“It’s been long he’s been there but now that he’s back, I know his ability and I know he’s capable to do that and I know he has the energy and quality to help the team and I believe he will showcase his talents for people to see him more and more,” Lawal concluded.

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Lionel Messi Nigeria Alhassan Yusuf Garba Lawal Major League Soccer
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