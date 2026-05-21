Maresca targets 23-year-old as first Man City signing after Guardiola's exit

Enzo Maresca is already lining up his first major signing at Manchester City as soon as Pep Guardiola’s departure is confirmed.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is reportedly set to be the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era at Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City are in pole position to land the 23-year-old England international, despite strong interest from arch-rivals Manchester United. A fee in excess of £70 million has been widely discussed, with insiders claiming it is almost considered a 'done deal.'

Elliot Anderson to kickstart post-Guardiola Man City era

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to sources, the player is keen on the move, and Maresca is fully on board.

Maresca's 4-2-3-1 often evolves into a 3-2-2-3 in possession, placing significant responsibility on the double pivot. Those midfielders are required to receive under pressure, press aggressively, dictate tempo, and cover large areas of the pitch.

🚨 BREAKING: Insiders believe a deal for Elliot Anderson is well advanced with Manchester City closing in on the Nottingham Forest midfielder.



Pep Guardiola departure will not disrupt the transfer even though Manchester United intend to make a serious play for the England… pic.twitter.com/WzRA8Mfert — City Exclusives (@city_exclusives) May 20, 2026

Anderson ticks every box. Comfortable dropping deep to initiate build-up play, he also possesses the athleticism and intensity to drive forward and break lines.

Should the uncertainty around Rodri’s long-term fitness continue, Anderson has the profile to become a foundational piece of Maresca’s next-generation City side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardiola is expected to announce his departure after City's final game of the season, at home to Aston Villa.