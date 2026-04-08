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Blow for Man Utd as Ola Aina's teammate 'agrees' £65 million move

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:23 - 08 April 2026
Manchester United have reportedly suffered a huge blow in their quest to sign one of the Premier League's hottest midfielders.
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Manchester United’s hunt for the perfect midfielder might have suffered a devastating blow if the latest reports are to be believed.

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With Casemiro set to leave upon the expiration of his current deal and INEOS keen on offloading Manuel Ugarte, signing an elite defensive midfielder will be United’s top priority when the transfer window opens.

Man City to land Elliot Anderson despite Man Utd interest

It has been well established that Nottingham Forest’s midfield enforcer, Elliot Anderson, Ola Aina’s teammate at the City Ground, is the Red Devils’ number one target.

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The 23-year-old’s impressive performances this season, despite Forest’s struggles, have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, with Manchester City emerging as United’s main rivals.

There have been conflicting reports over the Englishman’s future, with some outlets claiming City are in pole position while others suggested United were his most serious suitors.

Now, The Mirror reports that the England international has made up his mind and prefers a move to the Etihad Stadium over Old Trafford.

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City officials are confident of sealing the deal for £65 million, significantly lower than recent reports suggesting Forest would demand at least £100 million for the highly-rated midfielder.

The report further states “Manchester City believe they have won the race to sign Elliot Anderson.

"City bosses made the England and Nottingham Forest midfielder one of their main summer targets, and Etihad chiefs are confident of a £65m deal."

Anderson is a target of a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, but it’s understood City are in pole position to sign him, after the 23-year-old picked Etihad as his preferred destination.

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