If we do that, we will concede 4 goals — Slot warns Liverpool stars ahead of PSG clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has sent a warning to his side ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League quarterfinal firs-leg clash against PSG.

Arne Slot believes Liverpool stand no chance of success against Paris Saint-Germain unless they deliver a full 90-minute performance, following his disagreement with Virgil van Dijk’s criticism of the team’s mentality.

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The Liverpool captain hit out at his teammates after the side’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“You shouldn’t give up and that’s maybe, at a certain point, what happened,” Van Dijk said after Liverpool’s 15th defeat of the season.

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Arne Slot warns Liverpool stars ahead of PSG clash

Slot has issued a strong warning to his players, insisting they must improve significantly or risk suffering another heavy defeat.

“I didn’t see players giving up, but I also think it is good from a captain that he has a strong and firm reaction,” Slot said at a news conference in Paris on Tuesday.

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“This year we have been quite experienced in terms of negativity. This was a big one because it was a [FA Cup] quarter-final. It was a big loss against our rivals."

Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah || Image credit: Imago

Liverpool shipped four goals in a disastrous 20-minute spell either side of half-time against City.

“I can tell you if we have the 20 minutes we had at City tomorrow evening here, we will again concede four goals,” added Slot.

“So it is a challenge for us to be from the first to the last second at the level we were at in the first 35 minutes [against City].”

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The Dutch manager stressed the importance of maintaining concentration throughout the match, especially against a dangerous PSG attack.