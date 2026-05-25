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‘I will call him’ - Guardiola reveals advice he will give his successor at Man City

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:47 - 25 May 2026
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Guardiola reveals advice he will give his successor
Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will personally contact his successor at Manchester City, offering his full support as the club prepares for a new era.
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The iconic manager's final game in charge on Sunday marked the end of a transformative decade that has reshaped English football.

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Guardiola's tenure concluded with a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, but the result was overshadowed by the departure of the man who masterminded City's modern dominance. 

The 55-year-old Spaniard leaves Manchester after a remarkable 10-year spell, during which he secured 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

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Guardiola says he will call Maresca

With former assistant Enzo Maresca, recently departed from Chelsea, tipped as the frontrunner for the job, Guardiola has promised to be a valuable resource for the next manager.

"When the club tell me who it is, of course, I will call him," Guardiola stated. "I will tell him, 'Be yourself and the club will support you unconditionally'. 

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago

“That is the biggest compliment, or the biggest luck that all the managers who have been here have had.

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“You will be protected in the bad moments more than any other club. Be yourself, be free, go with your ideas. Work a lot and everything will be fine."

His final season yielded an FA Cup and League Cup double, alongside a second-place finish in the league.

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