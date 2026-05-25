‘I will call him’ - Guardiola reveals advice he will give his successor at Man City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will personally contact his successor at Manchester City, offering his full support as the club prepares for a new era.

The iconic manager's final game in charge on Sunday marked the end of a transformative decade that has reshaped English football.

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Guardiola's tenure concluded with a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, but the result was overshadowed by the departure of the man who masterminded City's modern dominance.

The 55-year-old Spaniard leaves Manchester after a remarkable 10-year spell, during which he secured 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

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Guardiola says he will call Maresca

With former assistant Enzo Maresca, recently departed from Chelsea, tipped as the frontrunner for the job, Guardiola has promised to be a valuable resource for the next manager.

"When the club tell me who it is, of course, I will call him," Guardiola stated. "I will tell him, 'Be yourself and the club will support you unconditionally'.

Pep Guardiola || Imago

“That is the biggest compliment, or the biggest luck that all the managers who have been here have had.

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“You will be protected in the bad moments more than any other club. Be yourself, be free, go with your ideas. Work a lot and everything will be fine."