NPFL: Remo Stars join EXCLUSIVE Nigerian list after relegation

Remo Stars relegated after dramatic collapse in title defence

Remo Stars have suffered a stunning relegation from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), just one season after lifting their maiden league title in what is now regarded as one of the most dramatic collapses in Nigerian football history.

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Remo Stars are the NPFL defending champions.

The Sky Blue Stars confirmed their drop to the Nigeria National League (NNL) following a heartbreaking 1-1 draw against Bendel Insurance on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

A late equaliser deep into stoppage time dashed Remo Stars’ hopes of survival, while results elsewhere sealed their fate and condemned the Ikenne-based club to relegation.

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From Champions to Relegation

Just twelve months ago, Remo Stars were celebrating a historic moment after clinching the 2024/25 NPFL title, the first league crown in the club’s history.

However, the title defence quickly spiralled into disaster.

The team struggled for consistency throughout the season, spending much of the campaign hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. Injuries, poor form, squad instability, and playing away from home contributed to their downfall.

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In a bid to rescue the season, the club appointed experienced tactician Usman Abd'Allah as technical adviser midway through the campaign.

Despite brief signs of improvement, Remo Stars failed to string together enough positive results to secure survival.

Unfortunately for the former champions, the crucial victory they needed never arrived.

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Rare and unwanted record

Remo Stars have now joined a small and unfortunate group of defending NPFL champions who were relegated the season after winning the title.

Other clubs to suffer similar fates include: Bayelsa United F.C. in 2010, Shooting Stars Sports Club in 1999 and Stationery Stores F.C. in 1993.

From champions to relegation 📉



Remo Stars join the list of defending NPFL champions to go down:



• 2026: Remo Stars

• 2010: Bayelsa Utd

• 1999: Shooting Stars#NPFL26 pic.twitter.com/DjSN9mGukY — NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) May 25, 2026