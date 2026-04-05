Some players gave up – Van Dijk questions Liverpool’s mentality

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk criticises teammates after 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has delivered a brutally honest assessment of his team’s performance following their crushing 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

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What Van Dijk said

The Dutch defender did not hold back in his post-match remarks, suggesting that some players “gave up” during the second half as the team capitulated under pressure.

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“I’ve been there already many times this season when I’ve had hope and then we couldn’t build on performances,” Van Dijk admitted.

He continued, “Our second half, the intensity we didn’t match, the challenges we didn’t win, it was tough. To lose then 4-0 is tough.”

The Liverpool skipper acknowledged the recurring nature of the team’s struggles, revealing his exhaustion at repeatedly addressing the same issues.

“Am I sick of repeating myself? 100%, of course. I can understand the fans’ frustration as well,” he said.

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Van Dijk explained that despite positive intentions at halftime, the team’s response fell far short.