Some players gave up – Van Dijk questions Liverpool’s mentality
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has delivered a brutally honest assessment of his team’s performance following their crushing 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.
What Van Dijk said
The Dutch defender did not hold back in his post-match remarks, suggesting that some players “gave up” during the second half as the team capitulated under pressure.
“I’ve been there already many times this season when I’ve had hope and then we couldn’t build on performances,” Van Dijk admitted.
He continued, “Our second half, the intensity we didn’t match, the challenges we didn’t win, it was tough. To lose then 4-0 is tough.”
The Liverpool skipper acknowledged the recurring nature of the team’s struggles, revealing his exhaustion at repeatedly addressing the same issues.
“Am I sick of repeating myself? 100%, of course. I can understand the fans’ frustration as well,” he said.
Van Dijk explained that despite positive intentions at halftime, the team’s response fell far short.
He added, “Obviously you come out of the dressing room with the right intentions… but the opposite happened. To come back from 3-0 is very difficult. But also you shouldn’t give up, and that’s maybe what happened at a certain point.”