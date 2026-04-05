Szoboszlai questions Liverpool's mentality after crushing FA Cup defeat to Man City

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has heavily criticised his team's "lack of fighting spirit and mentality" following a humiliating defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Man City knocked the Reds out of the FA Cup with a heavy 4-0 defeat in the quarter-final on Saturday.

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An Erling Haaland hat-trick and a goal from Antoine Semenyo secured City's third victory over Liverpool this season, booking their place at Wembley.

The heavy loss prompted a mass exodus from the away section, with Arne Slot put under a lot of pressure as the season runs down.

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Szoboszlai slams team performance

Speaking after the match, a frustrated Szoboszlai did not hold back in his assessment of the team’s performance.

"The fighting spirit wasn't there enough, the mentality wasn't there enough," he said. "None of us were there to be honest as much as we could."

"It's a hard time but we have to stick together. On Wednesday there is another chance but we have to get it in our head this is not the season we would like to end."

Szoboszlai against Man City || imago

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The Hungarian international struggled to explain the team's performance. "It's hard to find words to be honest. We wanted this one so much. You lose 4-0 at City and it's not the best," he added.

"I always say when we do it (fight) we are winning, when we don't do it we are losing. You have to fight, work hard, be there for each other and that's what we are missing sometimes."

Manager Arne Slot echoed the disappointment as his side now faces a crucial Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

"I don’t think you have to ask me about the result because that speaks for itself, that is an unbelievable disappointment," he stated.

"Losing is already a disappointment and then losing 4-0 is a big disappointment. The 20 minutes where we conceded four goals were not of our standard."

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