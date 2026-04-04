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'So poor' — Mo Salah draws criticism from Liverpool legend after shocking performance

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:45 - 04 April 2026
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol slammed the performance of Mohamed Salah after the Reds were spanked 4-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup.
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Steve Nicol has launched a blistering attack on Mohamed Salah’s form following the Reds’ humiliating 4-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday.

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A masterclass from Erling Haaland, who netted a clinical hat-trick, alongside a well-taken finish from Antoine Semenyo, saw Arne Slot’s side dumped out of the competition in record-breaking fashion.

However, the spotlight remained firmly on Salah, who struggled in his first appearance since officially announcing he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Salah's poor performance against Man City draws heavy criticism

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The 33-year-old’s afternoon was a microcosm of a declining season, headlined by a poor early miss and a second-half penalty comfortably saved by James Trafford.

Speaking on ESPN, Nicol admitted he was flummoxed by the Egyptian’s dramatic fall from grace.

“This is unprecedented,” Nicol fumed. “How can you go from almost winning Player of the Year last year to this? To the fact that now you don’t look as though you know where the goal is.”

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Analyzing Salah’s penalty miss, the five-time league champion suggested that a lack of confidence has robbed the forward of his natural instincts.

“He doesn’t have his head up. You watch the majority of people take penalties nowadays, they are watching the goalie. But Mo is so concentrated and so unsure that he has to concentrate on the ball just to make sure he gets a good strike.”

With the FA Cup and domestic title hopes now effectively dead, Liverpool’s only remaining path to silverware is the UEFA Champions League.

However, the task doesn't get any easier; the Reds face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals, with the first leg scheduled for next week.

On current form, Slot has a massive tactical and psychological mountain to climb.

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