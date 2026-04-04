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Manchester City vs Liverpool: Arne Slot questions Red's fighting spirit after 4-0 defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:08 - 04 April 2026
Liverpool's head coach Arne Slots analysed his team's 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.
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Liverpool head coach Arne Slot delivered a blistering assessment of his team's defensive application and mental fragility following a humiliating 4-0 thrashing by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday

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The Dutch manager was left incensed by a catastrophic 20-minute spell in which his side completely capitulated, allowing Erling Haaland to net a spectacular hat-trick alongside a strike from Antoine Semenyo. 

What Slot said 

Speaking to the press after the demolition, Slot didn't hold back his frustration regarding the collapse, stating, "Disappointment about the result, disappointment about going out and very disappointed about the 20 minutes where we conceded four goals. The way we defended in that period, you will never be able to win a game of football."

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“I missed the fighting spirit in the first 10 minutes after half-time. And then afterwards, it was just a game where both teams accepted it was 4-0. But in those 10-15 minutes of time,

“I missed the fighting spirit – the willingness to win your duel, to be there first, to make it difficult for either a pass or a cross or a finish. That is something we definitely have to do better on Wednesday.”

Liverpool’s dwindling silverware hopes

The FA Cup exit severely narrows Liverpool's chances of securing any domestic silverware this season and continues the trend of their absolute inability to compete with Pep Guardiola's side. 

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This drubbing marks Liverpool's third consecutive defeat to Manchester City during the current campaign, following a 3-0 Premier League away loss in November 2025 and a 2-1 home defeat at Anfield in February

The club's entire campaign now hinges entirely on Europe. The squad has just days to mentally recover before they face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a season-defining UEFA Champions League clash.

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