Luis Enrique sends warning despite PSG's form ahead of Liverpool clash

PSG boss Luis Enrique insists there are no favourites against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Luis Enrique has dismissed suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain are clear favourites ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool.

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PSG manager Luis Enrique.

PSG enters the contest in dominant form, leading Ligue 1 and pushing to defend their European crown.

In contrast, Liverpool have endured a turbulent campaign, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League with 15 defeats across all competitions, their worst run since the 2014/15 season.

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What Enrique said

Despite PSG’s strong domestic form and Liverpool’s struggles this season, the Spanish coach insists the tie remains evenly balanced.

He said, “Everyone is trying to work out who the favourites are, but in this sort of match, that means nothing. It will be tough for both teams. It’s both the same team and a different team.”

This fixture rekindles memories of last season’s round-of-16 tie, where PSG eliminated Liverpool via a dramatic penalty shootout.

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Enrique pointed to that result as proof that pre-match expectations often count for little.