Arne Slot under pressure as Liverpool holds emergency meeting

Liverpool boss Arne Slot faces mounting pressure after players held an emergency meeting following a 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is under growing pressure after his squad reportedly held an emergency meeting following their humiliating 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City.

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The crushing loss marked Liverpool’s 15th defeat of the season across all competitions, their worst tally since the 2014-15 campaign under Brendan Rodgers, when they recorded 18 losses.

According to reports, the scale of the defeat prompted an immediate players-only meeting inside the dressing room.

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What Van Dijk said

The discussion was led by club captain Virgil van Dijk, who has been vocal about the team’s struggles and lack of consistency this season.

He said, “We have a responsibility, not only to ourselves but especially to the fans. We spoke about it in the dressing room, but it’s on us.”

Liverpool’s hopes of silverware now rest solely on the UEFA Champions League, where a daunting clash against Paris Saint-Germain awaits.

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With their Premier League title defense already over and elimination from domestic cup competitions confirmed, failure in Europe could effectively end their season on a disappointing note.

The current struggles are particularly concerning given Liverpool’s heavy investment in the squad, with over £400 million reportedly spent during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool currently sits fifth in the Premier League standings, putting their chances of securing Champions League qualification at serious risk.

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